33,367 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

