3,651 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

