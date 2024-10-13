440 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,660,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after buying an additional 245,872 shares during the last quarter.

RACE stock opened at $469.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $296.34 and a 12-month high of $498.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day moving average is $433.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

