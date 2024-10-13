4,429 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,262,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,519,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,929,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SW opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.97%.

SW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

