7,374 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 88,866 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.68.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
