7,774 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,279 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.19 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.