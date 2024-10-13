8,911 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,446,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 642,797 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,920,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,527,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 423,181 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile



The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

