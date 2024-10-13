AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,714 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 934.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 644,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.20%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

