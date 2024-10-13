Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

