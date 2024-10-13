Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $4.52

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 392,141 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.