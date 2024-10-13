Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 23.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

