ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

BATS:ARKG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

