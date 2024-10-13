Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,002 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,973 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.5 %

DocuSign stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

