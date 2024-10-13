Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,410.42 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $811.42 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,297.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

