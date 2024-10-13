Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,336 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after buying an additional 19,940,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

