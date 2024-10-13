Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 719 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

