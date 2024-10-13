Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 754 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

