Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 465,802 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

