Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $205.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $211.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.