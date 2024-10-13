Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $281,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

