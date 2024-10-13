Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after buying an additional 4,407,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,888,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

