Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $292,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 676.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

