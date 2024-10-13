Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

