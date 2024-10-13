Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Loews by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 820,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,347,000 after buying an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 692,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,750,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. Loews Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

