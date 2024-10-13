Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 830,797 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

