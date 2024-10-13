Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IQLT stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

