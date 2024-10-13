Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.65 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

