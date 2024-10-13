Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Quarry LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

