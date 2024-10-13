Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after buying an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after acquiring an additional 825,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,044,000 after purchasing an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

