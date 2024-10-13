Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.