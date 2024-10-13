Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20.
About VanEck Gold Miners ETF
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
