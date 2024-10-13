Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

