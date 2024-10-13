Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $326.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

