Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,077 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $94.90.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,000.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,798 shares of company stock worth $5,357,113 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

