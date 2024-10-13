Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.