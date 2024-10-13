Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $269,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -157.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

