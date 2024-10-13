Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.