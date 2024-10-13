Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
