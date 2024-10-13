Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Balchem by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Balchem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

