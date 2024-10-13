BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

