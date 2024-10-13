BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,595,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,607,000 after buying an additional 641,053 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

