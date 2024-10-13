Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,328.54. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,885.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,797.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

