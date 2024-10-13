Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $223.13

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $215.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.24. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

