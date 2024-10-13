Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,650,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,105,000 after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $107.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

