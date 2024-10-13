Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,434 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

BATS FJUN opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

