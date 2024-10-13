Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

