Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 404.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

