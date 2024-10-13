Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,813 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

