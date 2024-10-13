Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.90. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $266.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

