Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

