Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

