Brookstone Capital Management Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,508 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 212.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

